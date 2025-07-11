TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6) Insider Brett Smith Acquires 293,333 Shares

TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6 – Get Free Report) insider Brett Smith acquired 293,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,666.63 ($24,122.78).
TG Metals Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.14.
TG Metals Company Profile
