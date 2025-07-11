TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6) Insider Brett Smith Acquires 293,333 Shares

Posted by on Jul 11th, 2025

TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6Get Free Report) insider Brett Smith acquired 293,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,666.63 ($24,122.78).

TG Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.14.

TG Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TG Metals Limited engages in the discovering, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Western Australia. It explores for nickel, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project comprises the Lake Johnston project that includes a tenement area of approximately 337 square kilometers located in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TG Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.