TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6) Insider Brett Smith Acquires 293,333 Shares

TG Metals Limited (ASX:TG6 – Get Free Report) insider Brett Smith acquired 293,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.13 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of A$36,666.63 ($24,122.78).

TG Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 0.14.

TG Metals Company Profile

TG Metals Limited engages in the discovering, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Western Australia. It explores for nickel, lithium, and gold deposits. The company's flagship project comprises the Lake Johnston project that includes a tenement area of approximately 337 square kilometers located in the Goldfields-Esperance region of Western Australia.

