Telos Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,598 Shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW)

Telos Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after purchasing an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,289,544,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,739,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,842,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,497,000 after purchasing an additional 430,250 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.29. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $61.01 and a twelve month high of $93.35.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

In related news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 10,176 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $889,280.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paula A. Sneed sold 8,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.06, for a total value of $761,454.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 105,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,303,891.24. The trade was a 7.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 119,905 shares of company stock valued at $10,530,833 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

