Telos Capital Management Inc. Has $371,000 Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Telos Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 21.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,711 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after buying an additional 11,718,291 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,280,000 after buying an additional 478,833 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% during the fourth quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,631,000 after buying an additional 6,426,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $24.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $18.53 and a 52 week high of $24.22.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.