TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Shares Bought by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,095 shares during the quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 393.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the period. 96.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FTI opened at $35.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.07. TechnipFMC plc has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $35.79.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is 10.53%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FTI shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $35.00) on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of TechnipFMC in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered TechnipFMC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.31.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

