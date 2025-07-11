TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 133,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TD SYNNEX were worth $13,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 174.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 115.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $150.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Barclays set a $140.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $156.00 price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.56.

TD SYNNEX Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE SNX opened at $142.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. TD SYNNEX Corporation has a 12 month low of $92.23 and a 12 month high of $145.10.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $14.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 11.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TD SYNNEX Corporation will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TD SYNNEX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. TD SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.56%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In related news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.35, for a total transaction of $189,153.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,563 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,722.05. This represents a 2.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Miriam Anne Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 14,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,130. This represents a 16.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,819 shares of company stock valued at $9,143,874 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About TD SYNNEX

(Free Report)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TD SYNNEX Corporation (NYSE:SNX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.