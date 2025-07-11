TD Private Client Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its stake in Lam Research by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 29,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,117,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,630,000 after buying an additional 246,995 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 245,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after buying an additional 60,344 shares during the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LRCX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $70.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $87.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lam Research from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.48.

LRCX opened at $101.06 on Friday. Lam Research Corporation has a 12 month low of $56.32 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.96 and a 200 day moving average of $79.68. The firm has a market cap of $129.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 53.21% and a net margin of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.63%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

