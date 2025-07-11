Target Hospitality (TH) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Target Hospitality to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Target Hospitality and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Target Hospitality 12.71% 11.34% 6.94% Target Hospitality Competitors -90.29% -69.36% -9.37%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Target Hospitality and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Target Hospitality $386.27 million $71.26 million 18.86 Target Hospitality Competitors $4.17 billion $328.73 million 32.47

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Target Hospitality’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Target Hospitality. Target Hospitality is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Target Hospitality and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Target Hospitality 0 2 1 1 2.75 Target Hospitality Competitors 534 1571 3012 50 2.50

Target Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.72%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Target Hospitality beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

