Target Hospitality (TH) & Its Rivals Financial Review

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) is one of 52 public companies in the “LEISURE&REC SVS” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Target Hospitality to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and dividends.
Profitability
This table compares Target Hospitality and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Target Hospitality
|12.71%
|11.34%
|6.94%
|Target Hospitality Competitors
|-90.29%
|-69.36%
|-9.37%
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Target Hospitality and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Target Hospitality
|$386.27 million
|$71.26 million
|18.86
|Target Hospitality Competitors
|$4.17 billion
|$328.73 million
|32.47
Insider and Institutional Ownership
32.4% of Target Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.2% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by institutional investors. 68.0% of Target Hospitality shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 21.4% of shares of all “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of recent recommendations for Target Hospitality and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Target Hospitality
|0
|2
|1
|1
|2.75
|Target Hospitality Competitors
|534
|1571
|3012
|50
|2.50
Target Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 38.72%. As a group, “LEISURE&REC SVS” companies have a potential upside of 10.43%. Given Target Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Target Hospitality is more favorable than its competitors.
Risk & Volatility
Target Hospitality has a beta of 1.83, suggesting that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Target Hospitality’s competitors have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Target Hospitality beats its competitors on 8 of the 13 factors compared.
Target Hospitality Company Profile
Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services. It serves the U.S. government contractors and investment grade natural resource development companies. Target Hospitality Corp. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings for Target Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.