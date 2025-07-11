Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Burford Brothers Inc.

Burford Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 93.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,220 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,377 shares during the period. Burford Brothers Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on Target from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Cfra Research cut Target from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Target from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.70.

Target Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $104.83 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $87.35 and a 12 month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.97. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). Target had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 25.59%. The business had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Target Corporation will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total value of $4,328,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 246,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.