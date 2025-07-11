Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP) Position Increased by Cornerstone Planning Group LLC

Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Targa Resources, Inc. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 578.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRGP. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Targa Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Curated Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Targa Resources by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in Targa Resources by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,234 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $170.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.44, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.08. Targa Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.56 and a 52-week high of $218.51.

Targa Resources Increases Dividend

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 7.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Targa Resources, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is an increase from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 73.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Targa Resources from $189.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on Targa Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $218.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.57.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

