T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 79.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,569 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 55,059 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Godsey & Gibb Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 139.5% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 103 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 128 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 366.7% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 140 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 45.3% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 69,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.08, for a total value of $16,627,507.20. Following the sale, the director owned 647,660,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,195,093,739.52. This trade represents a 0.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 698,400 shares of company stock worth $161,083,166 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $228.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $259.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.50. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.74 and a 52 week high of $276.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered T-Mobile US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $268.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $228.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.61.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

See Also

