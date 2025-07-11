Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Morgan Stanley

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SYF. Cfra Research upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $62.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYF opened at $71.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $40.55 and a 12 month high of $71.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Curtis Howse sold 11,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $739,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 108,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,024,030. The trade was a 9.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 73,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,506,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 13,526 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 70.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

