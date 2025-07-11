Substratum (SUB) Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Substratum (SUB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 11th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $115.06 thousand and approximately $0.08 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00023325 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

