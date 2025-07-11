Streaming Stocks To Watch Today – July 8th

NVIDIA, Fair Isaac, AppLovin, Spotify Technology, Warner Bros. Discovery, Walt Disney, and Western Digital are the seven Streaming stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Streaming stocks are shares of companies that provide upfront financing to mining operators in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of their future metal or mineral output at predetermined prices. By prepaying for production, these streaming firms help miners reduce capital expenditures while securing commodity streams at below-market costs, offering investors leveraged exposure to commodity price movements with limited operational risk. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Streaming stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.74. 104,375,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,212,870. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $160.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 51.53, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.13.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Fair Isaac (FICO)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Shares of NYSE FICO traded down $229.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,639.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,040,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,994. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,876.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,871.96. The stock has a market cap of $39.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.63, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 12 month low of $1,484.29 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FICO

AppLovin (APP)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

Shares of APP stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $344.87. 2,332,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,195,025. The company has a market capitalization of $116.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $353.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.17. AppLovin has a 12-month low of $60.67 and a 12-month high of $525.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APP

Spotify Technology (SPOT)

Spotify Technology S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Spotify Technology stock traded down $13.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $722.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,028,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,221,313. Spotify Technology has a 12 month low of $288.07 and a 12 month high of $785.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $595.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.92 billion, a PE ratio of 119.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SPOT

Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

WBD stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.38. 54,861,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,451,280. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.93. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.64 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WBD

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $122.03. The company had a trading volume of 3,849,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,007,988. Walt Disney has a 12-month low of $80.10 and a 12-month high of $124.69. The stock has a market cap of $219.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DIS

Western Digital (WDC)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $1.40 on Tuesday, hitting $63.81. 4,664,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,563,724. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $28.83 and a 1 year high of $80.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.54.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WDC

See Also