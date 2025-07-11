Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,314 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 4.0%

Shares of CTSH opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.82 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation has a 1 year low of $65.52 and a 1 year high of $90.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.84.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Susquehanna raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

