Stonebrook Private Inc. Has $259,000 Holdings in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its position in shares of Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Rockingstone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 20.2% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its position in Linde by 5.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $518.80.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This trade represents a 47.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Linde stock opened at $470.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $463.17 and a 200-day moving average of $452.35. The stock has a market cap of $221.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. Linde PLC has a 52-week low of $408.65 and a 52-week high of $487.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 20.02%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Linde Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

