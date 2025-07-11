Stonebrook Private Inc. Buys 668 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.0% of Stonebrook Private Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rogco LP now owns 10,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 19.3% in the first quarter. Ascent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE JNJ opened at $157.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $153.73 and a 200-day moving average of $154.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $379.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $140.68 and a 52-week high of $169.99.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The business had revenue of $21.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 57.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $157.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Benchmark raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

