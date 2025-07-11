Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires 2,219 Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 20.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,256 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of F. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ford Motor by 289.1% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Ford Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.40 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 113,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This trade represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.49. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $8.44 and a 12 month high of $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $40.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.