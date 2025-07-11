Stonebrook Private Inc. Acquires 21 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Stonebrook Private Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 414 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC now owns 118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Chris Bulman Inc now owns 1,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $747.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $730.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $645.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $790.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marianna Tessel sold 34,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.84, for a total transaction of $26,118,876.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 40,767 shares in the company, valued at $31,017,164.28. The trade was a 45.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 72,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $741.29, for a total value of $53,700,530.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,063,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,494,808,208.55. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,800 shares of company stock valued at $209,725,054 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $825.00 target price (up from $785.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Scotiabank raised Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $789.00 target price (up previously from $726.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuit from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective (up previously from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $800.55.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

