SteelPeak Wealth LLC Takes $4.13 Million Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 58,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,133,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% in the first quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 27,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 14.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (down from $96.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.37.

NYSE C opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.64. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.51 and a twelve month high of $88.83. The stock has a market cap of $162.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.34 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 13,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This trade represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

