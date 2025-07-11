SteelPeak Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 50,935 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,532,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $101,256,000 after purchasing an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 15.3% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 20,344 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 37.9% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 162,603 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $20,852,000 after acquiring an additional 44,687 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in EOG Resources by 4.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 182,634 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $23,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 15.3% in the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EOG opened at $121.85 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $102.52 and a one year high of $138.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.32. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 26.14% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 17th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.18%.

In related news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 3,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $472,737.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 45,739 shares in the company, valued at $5,472,671.35. This trade represents a 7.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on EOG Resources from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price target (up from $144.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Scotiabank raised EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $135.00 price target on EOG Resources and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.00.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

