SteelPeak Wealth LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,710 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned 0.06% of iShares U.S. Technology ETF worth $9,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,111,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,358,000 after purchasing an additional 977,883 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,297,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,427 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,420,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,713,000 after purchasing an additional 314,689 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,423,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,116,000 after purchasing an additional 177,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $135,708,000 after purchasing an additional 34,529 shares in the last quarter. 57.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Down 0.3%

IYW opened at $175.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $117.55 and a 52-week high of $176.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $162.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.04.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.