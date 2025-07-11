SteelPeak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 167.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 152,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,467 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFM. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,194,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,173 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

PFM opened at $48.80 on Friday. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.46 million, a PE ratio of 22.79 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.28.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were issued a $0.1885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

