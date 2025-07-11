SteelPeak Wealth LLC Has $39.67 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 348.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 73,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 1.6% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $39,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VGT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $448,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $804,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $674.58 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $451.00 and a fifty-two week high of $678.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $623.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $597.62.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

