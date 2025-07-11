State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 49,600 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,023 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 49,600 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Adobe were worth $49,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,553,035,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 46,806.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,990,767 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,147,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,391 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Adobe by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,107,788 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $937,291,000 after purchasing an additional 952,233 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Adobe by 1,414.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 889,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $395,321,000 after purchasing an additional 830,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,750,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $371.43 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.51. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $332.01 and a 12 month high of $587.75.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 12th. The software company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 30.39%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $424.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $480.08.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

