State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 200 Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $27,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in KLA by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 544 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in KLA by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on KLAC. Wall Street Zen cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on KLA from $760.00 to $590.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on KLA from $868.00 to $916.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. TD Securities increased their price target on KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on KLA in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $980.00 target price on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $840.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at KLA

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $766.46, for a total transaction of $781,022.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 27,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,291,492.34. This trade represents a 3.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,164. This trade represents a 1.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,860 shares of company stock valued at $8,196,798 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.6%

KLAC opened at $928.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $551.33 and a fifty-two week high of $932.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $822.31 and its 200 day moving average is $740.94.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.63%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.