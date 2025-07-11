State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 100 Shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,192 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Transdigm Group accounts for approximately 0.6% of State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. State of Michigan Retirement System owned 0.14% of Transdigm Group worth $105,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Balefire LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Transdigm Group by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 19 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Transdigm Group alerts:

Transdigm Group Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $1,541.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $1,176.31 and a 52 week high of $1,546.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,451.68 and a 200 day moving average of $1,372.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Transdigm Group had a net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.71%. Transdigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Transdigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 49,241 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,475.85, for a total value of $72,672,329.85. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,801,615.80. The trade was a 69.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,300 shares of Transdigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,321.80, for a total transaction of $4,361,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,758,480. This represents a 47.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,149 shares of company stock valued at $202,651,767 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,534.00 to $1,490.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Transdigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,545.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Transdigm Group

About Transdigm Group

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Transdigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transdigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.