State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 203,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Boeing were worth $34,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $7,837,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 92.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,034 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at $293,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 18,119 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP David Christopher Raymond sold 3,899 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $729,151.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 42,513 shares in the company, valued at $7,950,356.13. The trade was a 8.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,744 shares of company stock worth $1,511,370. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities cut Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $212.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.32.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Boeing

Boeing Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $226.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $170.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.62 and a beta of 1.41. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $205.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.63.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.