State of Michigan Retirement System Has $29.35 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 337,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 2,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $2,228,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 10.3% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 43.8% in the first quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,876,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 148,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,538,655.04. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 186,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,498,830. The trade was a 9.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 254,446 shares of company stock valued at $31,154,717 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $123.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $137.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $136.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.16 and its 200 day moving average is $95.68.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.83 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MU. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.44.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

