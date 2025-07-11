State of Michigan Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 0.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 459,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $27,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 226.3% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $58.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.58. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $61.26.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 43.09% and a negative return on equity of 295.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.