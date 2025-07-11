Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Kesler Norman & Wride LLC

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,160 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 973 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 86.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 176,722 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $16,126,000 after purchasing an additional 81,952 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,647 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 41,127 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after buying an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 21,212 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.46. Starbucks Corporation has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $117.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). Starbucks had a net margin of 8.61% and a negative return on equity of 42.14%. The company had revenue of $8.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Starbucks from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Starbucks from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

