Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lowered its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $1,489,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Regents Gate Capital LLP raised its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP now owns 55,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Wolfe Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised Stanley Black & Decker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.10.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $73.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average of $74.19. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $53.91 and a one year high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 136.10%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

Featured Stories

