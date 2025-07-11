Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM) Shares Sold by Ade LLC

Ade LLC cut its position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Ade LLC’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SGDM. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 89,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $323,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 0.2%

SGDM opened at $44.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $407.60 million, a PE ratio of -727.00 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.16 and a 52 week high of $47.04.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

