Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target Raised to $840.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Sanford C. Bernstein from $825.00 to $840.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $725.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. DZ Bank downgraded Spotify Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $658.00 to $657.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wolfe Research raised Spotify Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $681.27.

Spotify Technology Price Performance

Shares of SPOT opened at $709.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.68. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $288.07 and a 1 year high of $785.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $688.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $599.23.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($1.16). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. Spotify Technology had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post 10.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,247,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,614 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 3.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,526,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,949,000 after buying an additional 112,553 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,041,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,276,000 after buying an additional 473,569 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Spotify Technology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,912,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,810,000 after buying an additional 7,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Spotify Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $800,725,000. 84.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Featured Articles

