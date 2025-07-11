SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Sold by Country Club Bank

Country Club Bank decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 721 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank owned 0.13% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $821,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 445.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $365,000. Finally, First American Bank grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 50,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,865,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

KRE stock opened at $63.57 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $47.06 and a twelve month high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.48.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

