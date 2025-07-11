SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) is Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 183,736 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,401 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.7% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fonville Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 365,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,019,000 after purchasing an additional 26,104 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 27,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 132,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of SPLG opened at $73.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.47. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $73.75. The stock has a market cap of $75.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

