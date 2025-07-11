SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Rik Saylor Financial Inc.

Rik Saylor Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. American National Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% in the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $306.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $283.01. The stock has a market cap of $101.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $217.52 and a fifty-two week high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.