SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Position Increased by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF alerts:

SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Price Performance

XITK stock opened at $188.14 on Friday. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $129.47 and a 1-year high of $196.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF

The SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (XITK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FactSet Innovative Technology index. The fund tracks an index composed of US-listed technology and electronic media companies deemed innovative or disruptive by FactSet. XITK was launched on Jan 13, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.