S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,340 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 1.1% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. This represents a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $629.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $616.00 to $589.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $567.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.79.

S&P Global stock opened at $529.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $515.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $505.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.16%.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

