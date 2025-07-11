Slagle Financial LLC Purchases 444 Shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Slagle Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,662 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.4% of Slagle Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Slagle Financial LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque de Luxembourg S.A. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $114.92 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a twelve month low of $97.80 and a twelve month high of $126.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $107.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.72. The company has a market capitalization of $495.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.55.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

