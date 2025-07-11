Sharkey Howes & Javer Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFAFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $143.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

