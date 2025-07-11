Sharkey Howes & Javer Sells 4,619 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Sharkey Howes & Javer lowered its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 365,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,619 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Sharkey Howes & Javer’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,012,000 after buying an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 193.5% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 17,773,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,461,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718,291 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,949,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,280,000 after acquiring an additional 478,833 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 170.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,204,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,631,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 187.7% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 9,325,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,680,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084,141 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SCHB stock opened at $24.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.48. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $18.53 and a 1 year high of $24.22. The stock has a market cap of $34.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

