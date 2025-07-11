Sharkey Howes & Javer Reduces Stock Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GCOW. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $20,245,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,709,000 after buying an additional 151,564 shares during the period. Convergence Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $3,698,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 291,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after buying an additional 98,353 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 964.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 60,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 54,912 shares during the period.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Performance

GCOW stock opened at $38.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.22. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $32.52 and a 52-week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

