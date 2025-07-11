Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $3.70 Million Stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,851 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF stock opened at $68.04 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.03.

The BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (LCTU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of large- and mid-cap US firms in the Russell 1000 Index that are selected and weighted with a preference for lower carbon emissions.

