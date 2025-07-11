Sharkey Howes & Javer Has $1.57 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 886.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 635 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $105.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $89.53 and a 1-year high of $106.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.05.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

