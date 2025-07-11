Sharkey Howes & Javer Decreases Stock Position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Sharkey Howes & Javer cut its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,550 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer’s holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF were worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,445,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,608 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,790,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 55.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,993,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,144 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 283.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,942,000 after acquiring an additional 784,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,913,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,195,000 after acquiring an additional 546,392 shares during the last quarter.

CGMS opened at $27.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.27. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

