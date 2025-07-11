Seamount Financial Group Inc. Sells 190 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, 10Elms LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $158.46 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $155.95 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.03.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

