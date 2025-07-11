Seamount Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JQUA. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 775.0% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 516.3% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JQUA opened at $60.57 on Friday. JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $49.25 and a 1 year high of $60.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.85. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.93.

JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

