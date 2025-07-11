Seamount Financial Group Inc. Purchases 856 Shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMU – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Municipal Income ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGMU. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 231.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10,549 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,233,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,049,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Municipal Income ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CGMU opened at $26.76 on Friday. Capital Group Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $25.83 and a 1-year high of $27.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day moving average is $26.79.

The Capital Group Municipal Income ETF (CGMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds of varying maturities, exempt from regular federal income tax. CGMU was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

