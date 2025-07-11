Seamount Financial Group Inc. Has $1.53 Million Stake in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS)

Seamount Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGMS – Free Report) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Seamount Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Seamount Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGMS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 165.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 10,652 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,790,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,179,000. Finally, PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF alerts:

Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Price Performance

CGMS opened at $27.58 on Friday. Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.29 and its 200 day moving average is $27.27.

About Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF

The Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF (CGMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund seeks a high level of current income from an actively managed fund of US corporate debts with varying maturities and credit quality. CGMS was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group U.S. Multi-Sector Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.