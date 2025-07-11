Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Sold by Phillips Financial Management LLC

Phillips Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 55,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,401,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,017,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472,238 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,714,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,110,000 after buying an additional 4,449,523 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 198.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,089,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after buying an additional 4,046,898 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,592,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,827,000 after buying an additional 1,838,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 205.8% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,161,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,475 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHM opened at $28.87 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.19.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

